Stop 22 walk held

About 30 community members took to the streets Saturday for the third annual Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk. Starting and ending at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion, the group walked for about 22 minutes to represent the 22 veterans are lost to suicide each day. The event was hosted by the Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 7227 and Auxiliary, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition. John Hawk, VFW commander, said it important to raise awareness, noting three have been lost to suicide locally in the past six months. He urged people to pay attention to the signs, to listen to those who may be considering self harm. In his address to those gathered VFW member Michael Booth, right, said a lot of veterans have problems, ‘If you know anyone in trouble have them reach out and get help,’ he said. ‘One suicide is one too many.’ On hand were representatives of the VFW, American Legion Post 789, Fort Drum Suicide Prevention, Red, White and Blue Team, Watertown Veterans Center, Children’s Home of Jefferson County and Michael Walling, veteran outreach program specialist at VA Veterans Affairs, left. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers Corp.
