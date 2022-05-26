I made the following comments about the need for stricter controls on ballast water discharge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 (Great Lakes) administrator during a conference call May 16 with other Great Lakes Waterkeepers:
Ship-borne aquatic invasive species (AIS) cost the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Region at least $200 million annually according to the National Invasive Species Information Center. AIS outcompete with native species; alter food webs; affect the chemical, physical, and biological environment; threaten endangered species; and cause major damage to fisheries, recreation, tourism, and infrastructure. Protecting the Great Lakes from AIS is critical.
EPA’s rule to implement the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act (VIDA) is substantially flawed. EPA must consider the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standard for ballast discharges from transoceanic ships as a starting point, consistent with VIDA. EPA should base its determination of Best Available Technology (BAT) for transoceanic ships on the most recent science; these ships should be held to a higher standard based on the risk they pose to the Great Lakes and its tributaries.
Lastly, it is extremely important that Lakers—ships only operating in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River system—should be regulated. Lakers can be dangerously efficient at transporting AIS from one Great Lakes port to another when exchanging ballast water. If standards for transoceanic ships cannot be met by Lakers, then EPA must devise standards specific to the Great Lakes fleet that will protect us from the AIS threat. These standards could provide for cost effective best management practices that are tailored to the taxa/invaders that are most prevalent in the lakes.
The Upper St. Lawrence River and 1000 Islands region is still being threatened by new arrivals of aquatic invasive species such as tench. Until ballast water discharge is effectively controlled and enforced, we will continue to see new invasive species wreaking havoc in our waters.
John Peach
Executive Director, Save The River
Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.