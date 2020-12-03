CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau has launched a holiday card drive to benefit the senior citizens. This holiday season is a particularly hard one with COVID-19 and mandatory social distancing. Older adults are not able to visit their friends and family members; causing depression, loneliness and anxiety. As evidenced by the Youth Bureau’s recent mask initiative, students want to be engaged with our community.
“To help spread holiday cheer to vulnerable older residents, the Youth Bureau is sponsoring a Holiday Card Drive to engage our youth in decorating cards, hand-writing notes and creating holiday pictures to brighten the holidays for senior citizens in the County,” Alexa Backus, Youth Bureau Director said.
“This is a wonderful way for our young students to give back to their communities and make a meaningful connection with older adults who are feeling isolated this holiday season,” Office for the Aging Director, Andrea Montgomery said.
Students K-12 can submit their holiday artwork, notes, and cards to the Youth Bureau by December 18th. The Youth Bureau’s address is 80 SH 310, Canton, NY 13617. For more information email ABackus@stlawco.org or call the Youth Bureau at 315.379.9464.
