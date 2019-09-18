CANTON — The SUNY Canton College Council is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Citizen Award.
Since 1976, the council has given this prestigious award in recognition of distinguished service to SUNY Canton and/or to the community.
Members of the community are invited to submit nominations for the award. Nomination packets must include: a nomination letter from the nominator(s); name and position of the nominee; a description of the distinguished services, recognitions, facts, or characteristics that is pertinent or informative; a brief biography of the nominee; and at least three supporting letters from non-family members. Optionally, additional supporting documentation can also be included.
Nominations, which are due on or before Jan. 1, should be addressed to the Chairman of the College Council, Office of the President, SUNY Canton, 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13617 or electronically to youngm@canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton College Council will act on the nominations at their spring award meeting. The recipient will be honored at the Faculty and Community Awards Dinner in May, and their name will be prominently displayed on a plaque in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center.
For more information, contact Michaela Young, executive assistant to the president, at (315) 386-7204 or by email at youngm@canton.edu.
