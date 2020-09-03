CANTON – The SUNY Canton Athletics department will host the 19th annual Kangaroos Golf Classic on Saturday, September 26, at Partridge Run Golf and Country Club in Canton.
The cost is $45 per person and the format is a four-person captain and crew. Teams will be flighted based on handicaps and teams can be all male, female or mixed. There will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, hot dog on the course, a snack bag and drink. There will be prizes for each flight, a putting contest, Par 3 Poker for cash, closest to the pin and a 50/50. To help with social and physical distancing there will not be a dinner following the tournament as in previous years. GT’s Restaurant will be open for food and beverage at the course. Each team will need to have each player fill out a waiver form the morning of the tournament. Early registration is recommended. SUNY Canton Athletics is also looking for tournament sponsors. There are five different sponsorship levels varying in price from $100-$1,000.
For more information on becoming a sponsoring or registering a team, call (315) 386-7335. Forms and information can also be found on the Roos athletics website. Send registration and sponsorship forms to Erin Reed at reede@canton.edu or by mail to: SUNY Canton Athletics, Attn: Erin Reed, 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13617.
