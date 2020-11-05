CANTON — The SUNY Canton Admissions Office will be turning their fall campus information events into live, online experiences for prospective students and their families in November.
The final fall Saturday Virtual Open House will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 14. Attendees will be able to watch real-time presentations and chat one-on-one with faculty, admissions counselors and financial aid representatives. Registration and more information can be found at: https://www.canton.edu/admissions/open_house.html.
“In order to create an authentic campus visit experience and to reflect our reputation for providing personal attention, we needed to ensure our Open Houses offer real-time presentations and the ability to talk immediately with our staff,” said Admissions Director Melissa J. Evans. “Many of our campus leadership will be attending, so if anyone has a question about the process, they can get answers right away.”
Evans noted that virtual events are a time-saver for guests, and prospective students still get to see much of the campus through video tours and 360-degree photos of academic spaces and other facilities. Breakout sessions are also available to maximize time and customize the experience.
For those unable to attend Nov. 14, Evans said they will also be hosting evening online information sessions, called “Drop-In Days,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to Nov. 19.
“These are really designed for people who have other obligations during traditional working hours or on Saturdays,” she said. “Prospective students can connect with us virtually and have their questions answered immediately.”
Register for this event at https://www.canton.edu/admissions/dropin.html.
