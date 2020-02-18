POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomores Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) and Devyn Elliott (Bronx) have been named the SUNYAC PrestoSports Men’s and Women’s Basketball Athletes of the Week.
Brown has earned the honor in four of the last five weeks.
Brown scored 75 points in a span of less than 24 hours as he led the Bears men to a road split in the next to last week of SUNYAC conference play. He averaged 37.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor, 48 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent from the charity stripe. He came within one point of the all-time Potsdam single-game scoring record with 42 points in a come-from-behind 76-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at Oswego State. Brown also led a fierce comeback from 19 points down in the second half in a 93-88 loss Friday night at SUNY Cortland, scoring 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brown added three blocks during the two games.
Elliott averaged 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Bears women also split a pair of road conference games. On Friday night, Elliott had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Potsdam as they fell at SUNY Cortland 83-68. On Saturday afternoon, Elliot also came within one point of Potsdam’s single-game scoring record as she posted 36 points and added nine rebounds to lead the Bears to an 87-75 victory at Oswego State. In the two games, Elliott shot 59 percent from the floor, 67 percent from beyond the arc and 79 percent at the free-throw line. She filled out the score sheet with six assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the two games.
The Bears wrap up the regular season with games against SUNY Oneonta and SUNY New Paltz this weekend. The women host the Red Dragons at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the Hawks at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The men square off with Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and then honor their seniors prior to a 4 p.m. contest with New Paltz on Saturday.
