POTSDAM - Three SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball players have earned All-State University of New York Athletic Conference accolades for the 2019-20 season.
Sophomore forward Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) is the SUNYAC Player of the Year and a member of the first team, while senior captains Jayquan Thomas (Hollis) and Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queens) claimed spots on the second and third teams, respectively.
Since he joined the Bears in January, Brown has turned a lot of heads in the SUNYAC. He led the Bears and the SUNYAC in scoring this season with 24.2 points-per-game and was second on the team and fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds-per-game. He was named the conference player of the week four times and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week on February 18. In a 76-62 victory at Oswego State on February 15, Brown scored a career-high 42 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record. He is Potsdam’s fifth conference player of the year and the first since Steve Babiarz in 1989.
Thomas, a guard, scored a career-high 16.8 points-per-game, second best on the team and seventh best in the SUNYAC. He scored a season-high 27 points in the Bears 75-72 semifinal victory over SUNY Oneonta on Friday night. Thomas reached 1,000 points for his career in an 83-73 win over SUNY Cortland on January 25. He finished his career with 1,179 points.
Delsol-Lowry finished third on the team with a personal best 12.6 points-per-game and led the Bears with 76 assists. The guard scored his 1,000th point in a 77-67 victory over Oswego State on January 24. Delsol-Lowry scored a career-high 28 points against SUNY Purchase on December 14. He scored 1,119 points in his four years at Potsdam.
The Bears posted a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark this season, earning the two seed in the SUNYAC Tournament and reaching the conference championship game. It was Potsdam’s first 20-win campaign and SUNYAC Final appearance since 2005. The Bears Class of 2020, featuring Delsol-Lowry, Thomas, center Kristoff Saunders (Queens, N.Y./Queens High School of Teaching) and captain Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon, N.Y./Madrid Waddington), began its college career with a 3-22 season and finished with a conference championship appearance.
WOMEN’S PLAYERS HONORED
SUNY Potsdam sophomore women’s basketball players Devyn Elliott (Bronx) and Dyamon Hunter (Bronx) have each been named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference third team for the 2019-20 season.
Elliott, who was the league’s rookie of the year last season, led the Bears and was third in the league in scoring with 16.5 points-per-game. The forward also ranked third in the league and second on the team in rebounding with 10.1 boards per game. Elliott scored a career-high 36 points in an 87-75 road victory over Oswego State on February 15, just a point shy of the single-game program record. At 799 points just halfway through her career, Elliott already ranks 10th on the Bears all-time scoring list.
Hunter, a guard, was just behind Elliott on the team and fifth in the league in scoring at 14.3 points-per-game. She also led Potsdam and the SUNYAC in assists (132) and assists-per-game (5.5) and ranked 15th and 18th in the nation in the respective categories. She scored a personal best 34 points against the Coast Guard Academy on November 9 and registered a career-high 13 assists at Buffalo State on January 18. Hunter is also closing in on Potsdam’s top-10 scoring leaders with 647 points. She has 200 assists in just 48 games.
The Bears narrowly missed a playoff spot this season, finishing 9-15 overall and 6-12 in SUNYAC play. The nine wins were the most by the team in 11 years.
