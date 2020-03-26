POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam Athletic Department is extending its deadline for Hall of Fame nominations to Monday April 20.
To be considered for the 2020 induction class, please submit your nominations by that date.
Nominations can be submitted directly through the SUNY Potsdam athletics website, potsdambears.com. The “Bears Hall of Fame” link can be found on potsdambears.com under the heading “Athletics.” on the banner the runs across the top of the page.
The Hall of Fame was created to recognize exceptional individuals who have made outstanding contributions as student-athletes, coaches, or in other ways that have brought recognition, honor and distinction to SUNY Potsdam and its athletic program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.