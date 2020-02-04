PLATTSBURGH - The SUNY Potsdam basketball teams netted a SUNYAC sweep on the road over SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday.
MEN’S GAME
The SUNY Potsdam men (15-4, 10-2 SUNYAC) finished its three-game road trip with an 89-82 win over the Cardinals (7-11, 4-7 SUNYAC).
Sophomore forward Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) led all scorers with 37 points (a career high) to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Travis Cox led the Cardinals with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Cardinals opened up the scoring on the first possession, on a turnaround jump shot from Nick DeAngelis. Brown got the Bears on the scoreboard after driving from the left lane. Senior captain Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon) followed up his teammate with an offensive putback plus the foul, followed by a layup in transition. The teams traded baskets until the midpoint, when the visitors began to pull away. After being fouled on a 3-point attempt, sophomore guard Isaiah Joseph (Harlem) sank three free throws to give Potsdam a 10-point lead (31-21) with 7:11 left. This came in the midst of a 14-5 run by the Bears, concluded by Brown’s transition layup assisted by senior captain Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queens). Plattsburgh eventually found life, coming within back within single-digits after Axel Rodriguez’s steal and dish to Travis Cox. The 9-0 run finished with a corner jumper by Matt Bernhard, followed by free throws from Adam Jaquish. With their lead down to 37-32 at 2:35, the Bears responded with a quick 7-0 run, sparked by Delsol-Lowry’s reverse layup, then his half-court pass to Brown. After a jumper on the other end, Brown made a corner three after a drive-and-kick from junior guard Colby Simpson (Queens) to make it 44-34. For the Cardinals, Jaquish closed the half after setting a screen which allowed him to get open for a layup. The Bears led 44-36 after 20 minutes of play.
Brown’s alley-oop dunk opened the second half of the game. He stayed hot early in the quarter, completing a three-point play by making a spin-move layup, plus the foul at 16:59. Erik Salo’s layup off a bounce pass at 14:27 helped Plattsburgh get momentum. This basket helped the home team use a 14-4 run to come within just three (64-61) with 9:55 left. After a 3-pointer on the other end, a jumper by senior captain Jayquan Thomas (Hollis) and offensive putback by Brown helped the Bears stay in the driver’s seat. After Potsdam momentarily went up by 11, Rodriguez and Cox kept Plattsburgh alive, and the visitors called a timeout. With 3:01 left, Cox’s 3-point shot got them to within five, but Brown responded with his own on the next play. Two shots inside by freshman center Tyrese Baptiste (Brooklyn) and Thomas forced a Plattsburgh timeout with 1:04 remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Cox quickly scored inside on the drive, and came up with a steal and scored again inside for his 28th point. With 38 seconds left, down by six, the Cardinals were forced to foul, and the Bears knocked down five of six free throws sealing the 89-82 win.
Baptiste finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, to go with two blocks. Thomas added 15 points, while freshman forward Ahamadou Sillah (Bronx) had his career-high of 11 points.
For the Cardinals, Rodriguez added 19 points to go along with six helpers. Jaquish finished with 10, while Matt Bernhard and Erik Salo had seven points each.
Potsdam is back home Friday as they play Buffalo State at 7:30 p.m. on Bear Pride Night.
WOMEN’S GAME
The SUNY Potsdam women (6-11, 4-8 SUNYAC) defeated Plattsburgh 69-66 for their first win at Plattsburgh in nine years.
Sophomore forward Devyn Elliott (Bronx) led Potsdam with another double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Bella Barner (Liverpool) scored a career-high 12 points and was a rebound short of a double-double with nine boards. Freshman guard Caroline LaFountain (Saratoga Springs) also scored 12 points and hauled in five rebounds and freshman guard Tsai Lewis (Cortland) rounded out the leaders with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals (6-13, 3-9) started the contest on an 18-6 run over the first 4:15, but the Bears stormed back. Elliott scored with a layup to close to within 10 seconds later and the basket started a 17-3 Potsdam finish to the quarter. Potsdam led 23-21 after 10 minutes. Elliott scored seven in the period and freshman guard Tsai Lewis (Cortland) had six.
Barner hit her second and third threes of the game to give the Bears a 29-23 lead at 8:15 of the second quarter. Plattsburgh answered with a 14-4 stretch to take a 37-33 advantage four minutes later. The Bears scored eight of the final 12 points of half and trailed 43-41 at the break. Barner finished with those six points, while Lewis and Elliott each added four.
LaFountain hit a jumper at 5:01 of the third quarter to put Potsdam back in front 51-49. She scored the first 12 points for the Bears in the period. Potsdam outscored Plattsburgh 8-2 after the jumper and were up 59-51 after 30 minutes.
The Cardinals battled back with a 15-6 run to start the last 10 minutes and a Taylor Durnin layup gave them a 66-65 lead with 3:17 to play. Barner answered with another three at 2:28 and the Bears’ defense shutout Plattsburgh the rest of the way. Sophomore guard Dyamon Hunter (Bronx), who scored eight points, sank a free throw with two seconds remaining and closed out the 69-66 victory.
Hannah Whitney led the Cardinals with 19 points and Mya Smith had 12. Durnin contributed nine.
Potsdam dominated Plattsburgh on the boards by a 52-35 count. The Bears currently sit in the sixth and final playoff position in the SUNYAC standings.
Potsdam continues its playoff hunt when the Bears host Buffalo State for Bear Pride night at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
