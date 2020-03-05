UTICA - The SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team scored four goals in the last four minutes to defeat SUNY Poly (2-1) 13-12 on the road on Wednesday evening.
Senior captain Josh Huiatt scored five goals to lead the Bears (1-1). Senior attackman Tayte Murray (Cicero) had a game-high six points on two goals and four assists and freshman attackmen Payton Walsh (Ballston Spa) and Nick Zalucky (Wynantskill) each scored twice.
Huiatt and Walsh put the Bears up 2-0 in the first 2:21 with sophomore midfielder Alec Miller (Williamsville) assisting on Walsh’s marker. The Wildcats countered with a 5-1 run and led 5-3 after a quarter. Junior midfielder Philip Dorman (New Paltz) netted Potsdam’s third goal at 7:53.
The Bears outscored SUNY Poly 3-2 in the second 15 minutes. Walsh buried his second at 11:20 to make it 5-4. After two more Wildcat goals, freshman midfielder Henry Reber (Canandaigua) notched his first career goal with an assist from Murray at 5:38 to close to within 7-5. Murray then set up Zalucky’s first collegiate marker at 2:14 and Potsdam trailed 8-6 at the half.
Sophomore attackman Cam Talcott (Potsdam) fed Murray to make it an 8-7 contest just 3:31 into the third quarter. SUNY Poly netted the next two goals to regain a three-goal lead through 45 minutes. Miller set up the first of two straight Huiatt goals at 11:17 of the fourth quarter. The Bears’ captain then added his third goal of the day at 8:50. Again the Wildcats answered with two in a row an led 12-9 with 5:27 remaining. Potsdam took control in final minutes with a decisive 4-0 run. Huiatt got number four with 4:07 on the clock. Murray notched his second seconds later. At 2:51, Murray set up Huiatt’s fifth and final goal to tie the game. Zalucky put Potsdam up for good at 1:59 on Murray’s fourth assist and the Bears held off SUNY Poly for the rest of the contest for the 13-12 win.
Senior goalie Mike Nowak (Lockport) allowed a goal and made a save in the fourth quarter to pick up his first career win in relief. Sophomore Ben Fuchs (Fort Lauderdale, FL) made seven saves and allowed 10 goals in the first 45 minutes. Jared Laird made 17 saves for the Wildcats.
Brody Guido led SUNY Poly with six points on four goals and two assists. Daniel Cuddihy had four points on two goals and two assists. Edward Rosachi also recorded four points on a goal and three helpers and Shane Wyman scored three times.
The Bears return home for the first time this season when they face Utica College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Both the SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University women’s lacrosse teams posted nonconference wins on Wednesday.
SUNY Potsdam 16, Wells 7: At Potsdam, the Lady Bears (1-1) never trailed in downing Wells College. Freshman attack Anita Reitano (Averill Park) led all scorers with a career-high six points on a goal and five assists. Senior midfielder Alexa Ferrer (Warwick) scored four goals and senior attack Ashley-Lee Burrowes (Brentwood) had three goals and an assist. Senior attack Alli Stark (Walworth) also scored three goals.
Junior goalie Olivia Woolheater (Remsen) made three saves for her first win as a Bear. Sophomore goalie Delaney Kendrick (Cohoes) made eight saves for the Express.
Burrowes finished with four ground balls and senior defender Kayla McCabe (Watertownn) caused tour turnovers.
Freshmen Kari Jensen led Wells with three goals and an assist to go along with a game-high 10 draw controls.
The Bears are back in action this afternoon when they head to Morrisville State for a 3 p.m. matchup with the Mustangs.
Clarkson 9, SUNY Oswego 5: A year ago, the Clarkson laxwomen had trouble getting shots past Oswego goalkeeper Elianna Sanchez in a two-goal loss.
That was the case again on Wednesday, but this time the Golden Knights’ defense did its part in anchoring the win on the road over the Lakers.
The Golden Knights moved to 2-0 on the season while the Lakers fell to 1-2. Clarkson will play host on Saturday when the Green and Gold take on SUNY Geneseo at noon on Hantz Field.
Emily Fischer finished with eight saves for the Knights, while sophomore Sydney Roderick had five points on a goal and four assists. Aubrey Borgesi scored three goals and Lexi Smith had three points on two goals and an assist. Abby Collins and Borgesi each earned three draws for the Knights.
For Oswego, Montana Garrett had three goals and Molly Beck had two scores. Elianna Sanchez ended up with seven saves.
