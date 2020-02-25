CANTON - No. 17 St. Lawrence University defeated the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team 20-5 in a nonleague season opener for both squads.
Senior captain Josh Huiatt (Lisbon) scored four goals for the Bears to reach 100 points for his career and freshman attackman Peyton Walsh (Ballston Spa) scored his first collegiate marker.
Sophomore midfielder Ryan Spaman (Ogdensburg) fed Walsh to open the scoring just 1:14 into the contest, but the Saints answered with the next five goals. Huiatt made it 5-2 at 5:06, but again SLU countered with a 6-0 run. Huiatt netted his second at 3:44 of the second quarter, but the Bears trailed 12-3 at the half. After the Saints started the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 19-3 lead by 8:40 of the fourth, Huiatt scored two of the final three markers to make it a 20-5 final.
Freshman goalie Ben Fuchs (Fort Lauderdale, FL) stopped 15 shots and allowed 19 goals in his Bears’ debut during the contest’s first 51:20. Junior goalie Mike Nowak (Lockport) allowed the final goal in the last 8:40. Alex Terry earned the win for SLU with four saves and three goals allowed over the first three quarters. Elliott LaGorce made two saves and gave up a goal in 3:16 and William Helm made five saves and allowed the final goal in the last 11:44.
The Bears are back in action next Wednesday, March 4, when they travel to SUNY Poly for a 4 p.m. match up.
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
In the opening round of the Liberty League basketball playoffs on Tuesday, the St. Lawrence University men fell 64-54 on the road to Ithaca College and the SLU women pulled away to an 83-56 win at home over RIT.
