POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team pulled away from the SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons on Friday night to earn a 91-83 victory.
The win secures the No. 2 seed for the Bears (19-5, 14-3 SUNYAC) in the upcoming SUNYAC Tournament. Freshman center Tyrese Baptiste (Brooklyn) led the way with a career-high 28 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore forward Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) ended the night with 27 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks.
The Bears got out to a 7-0 start in the opening minutes. Baptiste started up the scoring with a layup, followed by a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Oneonta answered back with their own 7-0 run, concluded with a three from senior guard Deegan Harrison (Putnam Valley). Baptiste continued to stay hot, scoring eight of the Bears next 10 points, giving them a 17-11 edge. Halfway through the period, a fast break layup by freshman forward Ahamadou Sillah (Bronx) gave Potsdam a double-digit lead with 9:41 left. The teams battled back and forth, until the Red Dragons went on a 16-6 run, capped by a completed and-one opportunity from senior guard Ian Schultz (Clinton Park). The Red Dragons momentarily tied the game at 38 with :35 left, but junior guard Colby Simpson (Queens) knocked down a pair of free throws and then got a steal and fast break layup. On the other end, senior guard Kevin Mackin (Nanuet) closed the half with a three. The Bears took a 42-41 lead into the locker room.
Baptiste opened the second half with a basket inside and Mackin knocked down another three at 17:58. Soon after, a 13-4 run helped the Bears reclaim their double-digit lead. Senior captain Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon) finished the run with an offensive putback. Mackin continued his hot shooting from behind the arc, knocking down two more 3-pointers, to bring Oneonta within seven. Baptiste then got going for the Bears again, scoring eight of the team’s next 12 points. At 5:47, a three from senior captain Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queens) gave the Bears the largest lead of the night (77-64). The Red Dragons got within six with under two minutes to play, off back-to-back layups from Mackin and Schultz. After Potsdam made one of two free throws, a three from the corner by Oneonta freshman guard Frankie Williams (Bronx) made the score 87-83 with 24 seconds left. After Oneonta intentionally fouled, Armstrong knocked down all four free throws, clinching the 91-83 win.
Mackin finished with 23 points for Oneonta (17-7, 13-4 SUNYAC). Junior guard Andres Rivera (Bronx) added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Schultz and Deegan had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Armstrong added nine points and grabbed nine boards for the Bears, while Delsol-Lowry chipped in with 11.
As the two seed in the conference tournament, Potsdam earns a bye to the semifinals next Friday night at Brockport.
The Bears return to action today as they host SUNY New Paltz at 4 p.m. for Senior Day in the regular season finale.
CLARKSON FALLS TO RENSSELAER
Down by 12 with less than six minutes to go against the top team in the conference, the Clarkson men went on a furious run but came up just short in a 74-71 defeat against Rensselaer in Liberty League action Friday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights fell to 8-16 overall and 6-11 in the Liberty League, while the Engineers continued to build their resume by moving to 21-3 and 16-1. Clarkson remains locked in a tie for fifth in the conference standings with five teams vying for the final two spots in the Liberty League playoffs.
After a layup-and-one by Jonny Angbazo put Rensselaer up 12 (64-52) with 5:56 remaining, Clarkson began to chip away, with the biggest swing coming on back-to-back 3-pointers from Chris Hulbert in a span of less than 10 seconds to make the score 66-63 with 3:49 left to go. A basket in the paint by Ryan Miles-Ferguson drew the Knights within one and another make by the freshman 90 seconds later kept the margin at one, but free throws down the stretch allowed the Engineers to get just enough of a margin to keep Clarkson from throwing up a late 3-pointer to tie the game.
Chris Hulbert finished with 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Matt Higgins had 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Miles-Ferguson tossed in 11 points despite being limited to just 12 minutes due to foul trouble.
RPI was led by its two freshmen, Will Rubin and Angbazo, who scored 17 and 13 points, respectively. Dom Black also had 13 points for the Engineers.
Though Clarkson attempted to quicken the pace of play, Rensselaer was able to keep things to their liking in the first half, drawing possessions out a little further to keep the game lower scoring. The Golden Knights made the most of their chances in the early going, jumping out to a 13-7 lead through the first five minutes thanks to a 3-pointer from Reese Swedberg and back-to-back driving layups by Matt Higgins and Roburt Welch. The Engineers responded with eight straight points, and while their run was stopped briefly by a Clarkson make, they rattled off eight more, capped by a 3-pointer from Will Rubin to make the score 23-15. RPI held on to the lead for the rest of the half, though Clarkson closed the gap briefly to two on a 3-pointer from the corner by Matt Higgins, making it 27-25. A free throw from Domo Black in the final minute put the gap at four at the break, 33-29.
At the start of the second, Clarkson went cold, going 0-for-5 with five turnovers on its first 10 possessions of the second half, allowing RPI to build a 13-point lead before finally scoring in the second half. Clarkson quickly got back to within single digits, but the Engineers kept the Knights behind by at least two possessions until their other run pushed the lead back to double figures with six minutes to go.
Each team shot 50 percent or better from the field, but the two teams combined for 50 turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.