BUFFALO - The SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team traveled to Buffalo State on Wednesday night for a SUNYAC quarterfinal matchup, defeating the Bengals by a final score of 3-1.
The game marked the Bears (7-17-2) fourth SUNYAC playoff appearance in the last six seasons and their first playoff win since defeating SUNY Cortland 7-2 in the 2008 SUNYAC quarterfinals. Sophomore forward Robert Clerc (Wappinger Falls), senior forward Bryce Ferrell (Buffalo), and sophomore forward Thomas Terranova (Middletown, NJ) scored for the Bears.
Both teams played well in the first period, holding their opponent off the scoreboard for much of the opening stanza. Play would remain back-and-forth with each team recording 10 shots on goal. The Bears were able to kill off the only power play opportunity of the period for either team. Just as it looked as though the game would head into the first intermission in a scoreless tie, the Bengals found the back of the net on a goal by Vadim Vasjonkin with only 25 seconds remaining in the period. Following a Bengals breakout, Cody Symonds found Vasjonkin streaking across the ice at the Bears blue line. Vasjonkin carried the puck into the zone and fired a shot that beat Bears sophomore goalie Michael Paglucca (North Reading, Mass./New Hampshire Avalanche) for the 1-0 lead. Zach Remers tallied the second assist on the goal. The score would remain unchanged at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, the Bears were on a mission to find the net and tie the game. It didn’t take long for them to get their opportunity as the Bengals were whistled for hooking just under four minutes into the period. At the 5:22 mark, Clerc knocked in a rebound out of mid-air off of his own shot to tie the game on the powerplay. The goal was assisted by junior forward Brett Horn (Cary, NC) and sophomore forward Mike McArthur (St. Thomas, ONT). Following the Bears goal, play would even out for much of the remaining time. The Bears would be the ones to find the net late in the period this time, as a careless Buffalo State turnover led to a shot from the point by senior forward Tyler Young (Massena). Ferrell had parked himself in front of the Bengals net, redirecting Young’s shot past Buffalo State goalie Emil Norrman for the 2-1 lead with 1:59 remaining in the middle stanza. The Bears would take the one-goal lead into the third period.
The Bears started the third period right where they left off, scoring their third goal of the game just 21 seconds in. Freshman defenseman Ryan Lieth (Warwick) started the play in the Bears end with a pass to Clerc. Clerc moved the puck ahead by banking it off the boards to Terranova who raced down the right wing, chipping the puck to the slot towards the Bengals net. Sophomore forward Jack Bloem (Saratoga Springs) pressured the rolling puck and the Bengals goalie anticipated a redirection. When Bloem missed the puck on his shot attempt, it slid through Norrman’s legs and Terranova was credited with the tally. Just over four minutes later, the Bears were whistled for a 5-minute major penalty which Buffalo State hoped to take advantage of to get themselves back into the game. The Bears locked down the defensive zone on the penalty kill however, keeping the Bengals off the board for the first half of the powerplay. The Bengals man-advantage ended abruptly as Charles Barber was whistled for a penalty after taking down Ferrell who blocked a shot and took off on a short-handed opportunity. Four-on-four play ensued, with neither team adding to their goal total prior to both penalties expiring. The Bears would continue to control the game, allowing the Bengals limited opportunities in the remaining time. With just over 2:30 left in the game, the Bengals pulled their goaltender in an attempt to cut into the Bears two-goal lead but were unable to do so. After taking a penalty in the final minute, the Bengals saw their chance to tie the game disappear for good as the Bears were able to kill off the rest of the clock and earn the 3-1 victory.
Paglucca stopped 25 shots in net for the Bears, while Norrman turned away 23 Potsdam shots for the Bengals (12-12-2).
The Bears now move on to the SUNYAC semifinals this Saturday at SUNY Geneseo starting at 7 p.m. against the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.
