POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team used a late burst to claim its fourth SUNYAC playoff appearance in the last six seasons as the sixth-seeded Bears (6-17-2, 5-9-2 SUNYAC) travel to third-seeded Buffalo State (12-11-2, 8-7-1) this evening for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Bengals.
Eight Bears reached double digits in scoring this season. Sophomore forward Rob Clerc (Wappingers Falls) led the way offensively with a career-high 19 points nine goals and 10 assists. Senior assistant captains Bryce Ferrell (Buffalo) (9g-8a) and Tyler Young (Massena) (5g-12a) each registered 17 points and sophomore forward Thomas Terranova (Middletown, NJ) had 15 on three goals and 12 assists. Senior captain Vincent Guimond (Sorel-Tracy, QUE) scored a team-high 10 goals to finish with 12 points and junior defenseman Joseph Richardson (Palm Beach, FL) (2g-9a) contributed 11 points from the blue line. Junior forward Joey Sollazzo (Ottawa, ONT) (3g-7a) an freshman defenseman Ryan Lieth (Warwick) (2g-8a) round out the leaders with 10 points apiece.
Sophomore Michael Paglucca (North Reading, MA) saw the lion’s share of time between the pipes this season, posting a 4-11-2 record, a .890 save percentage and a 3.44 goals-against-average. He is backed up by fellow sophomore Ryan Glander (Campbell Hall) (1-4, .870, 3.57) and freshman Connor Green (New Port Richey, FL) (1-2, .874, 4.04).
The Bears and Bengals split their two meetings this season. Buffalo State defeated Potsdam 6-3 in Maxcy on November 15 and Ferrell scored both goals as Potsdam rallied to down the Bengals 2-1 in overtime on the road on February 7. The teams have faced off three times in the SUNYAC Playoffs, with Buffalo State winning each meeting. Buffalo State won a 4-3 decision in 2012 in Buffalo. In 2015 in Maxcy, the Bengals defeated the Bears 6-2. Buffalo State held off a late Potsdam charge for a 4-3 win in Buffalo in 2018.
The Bengals enter the postseason having won just twice in their last four games despite having the conference’s third best offense (3.12 goals-per-game) and defense (2.60 gaa). They are led by three 20-plus point scorers. Nikita Kozyrev is the top scoring freshman in the league with nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points. Zach Remers has the SUNYAC’s seventh most points with 26 on 13 goals and 13 assists. Vadim Vasjonkin has scored 11 goals and assisted on 13 others for 24 points. Buffalo State has regularly rotated three goalies in the net this season. Emil Norrman is 6-7 with a .934 save percentage and a 2.24 G.A.A. Trevor Micucci is 4-2, .918 and 2.24 and Connor Minch is 2-2-2, .891 and 3.12.
Tickets for tonight’s game go on sale one hour prior to faceoff and are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-12. Any SUNYAC school students are free with valid ID.
