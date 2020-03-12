POTSDAM - Sophomore attackman Cam Talcott (Potsdam) scored a career-high five goals as the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team defeated Marian University of Wisconsin 15-8 for its fourth straight victory.
Senior captain Josh Huiatt (Lisbon) (3-2-5) and senior midfielder Jon Jerman (Liverpool) (2-3-5) also provided five points apiece for the Bears on the day. Sophomore goalie Ben Fuchs (Fort Lauderdale, FL) stopped 15 shots for his third career win.
The Bears (4-1) outscored the Sabres 4-1 in the first quarter. Huiatt set up junior midfielder Philip Dorman (New Paltz) 2:08 into the contest. Junior midfielder Henry Reber (Canandaigua) scored at 11:02 with an assist from Murray. At 9:37, Fuchs hit Huiatt with long pass to make it 3-0. Sophomore midfielder Erik Horman (Appleton, WI) got the Sabres on the board at 5:38, but Jerman fed Murray just over two minutes later to regain the three-goal advantage.
Freshman attackman Rodin Dawson (Chiliwack, BC) got Marian (2-2) within 4-2 53 seconds into the second quarter, but Potsdam countered with another 3-0 stretch. Huiatt scored his second at 12:35 and Jerman followed with two in a row, with an assist from senior long-stick midfielder Brandon Donovan (Erin) on the first. The Sabres got the final two goals of the half from junior attack Connor Houlihan (Bridgeview, IL) and Horman and Marian trailed 7-4 at the break.
Jerman set up freshman attackman Peyton Walsh (Ballston Spa) at 14:46 of the second quarter and Talcott scored his first at 11:00 to increase Potsdam’s lead to 9-4. Sabres sophomore attackman Finn Maloney (Green Bay, WI) slowed Potsdam’s momentum with a man-up goal at 7:00, but Talcott responded with two straight, including an assist from Huiatt on the first. The goals gave Potsdam it’s largest lead of the game at 11-5 after 45 minutes.
Marian crept back into the contest with three of the first four goals of the fourth quarter. Junior midfielder Nick Klotz (Farmington, MN) struck at 11:16 followed by an 11:02 response from Talcott on another Jerman assist. Sabres sophomore attackman Colt Robertson and Maloney got Marian within 12-8 with 6:14 left. The Bears then put the game away with the last three goals. Huiatt, Talcott and sophomore midfielder Alec Miller (Williamsville) closed the scoring with markers. Sophomore midfielder Keenan O’Gorman (Potsdam) assisted on Miller’s goal with 46 seconds left.
Marian freshman goalie Richard Summers III (Oneida, WI) allowed six goals and made one save in 17:04. Fellow freshman Cameron Nevins (Naperville, IL) made 17 saves and allowed nine goals in the remaining 42:56.
Huiatt totaled seven ground balls and Murray, Fuchs and senior captain Luke Vitale (Fairfield, CY) each had six. Senior captain Ryan Canham (Webster) caused five turnovers and senior defender Cole Zeller (Canton) caused four turnovers and picked up five ground balls. Vitale also won 16 faceoffs on the day.
Next, the Bears head to Cazenovia College for a 4 p.m. contest on Tuesday.
POTSDAM WOMEN PREVAIL
reshman Attack Hanna Stevenson (Canton) scored four goals as the SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse team defeated winless Norwich University 17-11 Thursday. The Bears led 8-7 at the half before breaking the contest open in the second half.
Freshman attack Anita Reitano (Averill Park) led Potsdam (3-2) scorers with five points on three goals and two assists. Senior attack Ashley-Lee Burrowes (Brentwood) and senior midfielder Alexa Ferrer (Warwick) each scored three goals. Senior attack Alli Stark (Walworth), sophomore defender Kerry Mayette (Madrid), junior midfielder Zoe Morgenroth (Liverpool) and senior captain Sam Mace (Canton) accounted for the last four goals.
The Bears will host Elmira College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CLARKSON WOMEN FALL
On the wrong side of a 7-1 run midway through the second half, the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team dropped an 11-9 decision to 18th-ranked Brockport Wednesday afternoon at Hantz Field.
The Golden Knights saw their mark get evened at 2-2 while Brockport moved to 2-1. Clarkson is scheduled to begin Liberty League play on Saturday when it hosts University of Rochester.
Brockport leaned heavily on grad student Heather Conklin down the stretch. Conklin scored a player-up goal at 17:58 to begin the streak and produced five goals and one assist in the Golden Eagles late run.
At the start of the game, the two teams traded goals for the first half, with a few goals coming in quick response to the other team’s. Brockport never trailed in the opening 30 minutes, but it also never held more than a one-goal advantage, as Clarkson’s Aubrey Borgesi accounted for all four goals in the first half for the Knights, including a player-up score with just 39 seconds to go in the half.
At the start of the second, it appeared as if Clarkson might come away with a win, as Kyrsten Stone scored at 25:19 to give the Knights their first lead, and Abby Collins (22:28) and Katie Sergeant (20:57) followed to put the Green and Gold up by three. Brockport began to take control on draws and limited Clarkson’s chances on offense, chipping away at the deficit and tying the game at 15:08 on three straight goals from Conklin. Four minutes later Brockport reclaimed the lead, only to see Sergeant tie the game up at 8-8 for the Knights. Conklin scored twice in the next three minutes and then found a teammate with an assist at 5:26 to make the score 11-8. Clarkson had one last sign late when Abby Collins scored with 10 seconds remaining, but not enough time remained for a comeback.
Borgesi led the Knights in scoring with four points, while Sydney Roderick (two assists), Sergeant (two goals) and Abby Collins (two goals) each added a pair of points. Stephanie Scaia caused three turnovers and Sergeant also added three draws.
For Brockport, Conklin had seven points on six goals and an assist and Natalie Strough chipped in three goals. Conklin also won seven draws.
Emily Fischer made nine stops for the Knights and Morgan Elmer denied 13 shots for Brockport. Clarkson finished with a 33-25 edge in shots (22-20 in shots on goal) while Brockport won 14 of the 21 draws and had a 15-11 edge in groundballs.
