POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam Alumni Relations Office will be sharing the rebroadcasts of the 1986 Bears men’s basketball National Championships online this coming Monday evening starting at 7:30 p.m.
Fans were able to watch the 1981 championship victory in overtime over Augustana last week and can now watch the Bears complete their undefeated run to the 1986 title against LeMoyne-Owen. Potsdam Hall of Fame coach and legend Jerry Welsh will provide a welcome message prior to each game.
To relive one of the great sports moments in North Country history, go to the SUNY Potsdam athletics website and click on the link provided.
