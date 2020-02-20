POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) has claimed two more major weekly awards.
The sophomore standout was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week. Brown also claimed a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week. The honors come a day after the Bears forward earned his fourth SUNYAC Player of the Week accolade in five weeks.
Brown scored 75 points in a span of less than 24 hours as he led the Bears men to a road split in the next to last week of SUNYAC conference play. He averaged 37.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor, 48 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent from the charity stripe. He came within one point of the all-time Potsdam single-game scoring record with 42 points in a come-from-behind 76-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at Oswego State. Brown also led a fierce comeback from 19 points down in the second half in a 93-88 loss Friday night at SUNY Cortland, scoring 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brown added three blocks during the two games.
In 14 games with the Bears this season, Brown is leading the team and the SUNYAC with 24.57 points-per-game. Potsdam Hall of Famer and all-time leading scorer Steve Babiarz ‘89 holds the single-season scoring average record with 24.66 ppg.
Potsdam is 18-5 overall this season and is currently in third place in the SUNYAC with a 13-2 mark. The Bears can finish no worse than fourth in the standings and look to improve their seeding with two home games this weekend as they close out the regular season.
Potsdam hosts second place SUNY Oneonta, who defeated the Bears 62-60 on Dec. 7, tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Bears then face SUNY New Paltz at 4 p.m. on Saturday as they celebrate Senior Day.
