POTSDAM - For the second week in a row, SUNY Potsdam sophomore Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) has been named the SUNYAC PrestoSports Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Brown averaged 29.5 points in a pair of home conference wins last weekend. He shot 47-percent from the floor going 6-for-12 from 3-point range and added a 17-for-21 performance from the free throw line. Brown grabbed 22 rebounds in the two games. On Friday night against 11-3 Oswego State, the forward scored 24 points. The following afternoon against 10-5 SUNY Cortland he scored a career-high 35 points as the Bears completed the sweep to remain atop the SUNYAC standings with an 8-1 conference record. Brown added four assists, five steals and two blocked shots during the weekend. Since joining the team in January, Brown has scored 20 or more points in all seven games he has played.
The red hot Bears (13-3, 8-1 SUNYAC) have won seven in a row. They hit the road for the College at Brockport and SUNY Geneseo this weekend. Potsdam tips off against the Golden Eagles at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Knights at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
SUNY Potsdam freshman women’s hockey player Kaylee Merrill (Wasilla, Ak) has been named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League’s Rookie of the Week.
Merrill had three points on two goals and an assist last week, helping the Bears to a 1-0-1 record in two NEWHL games. The forward picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Canton on Wednesday and added a power-play goal in a 3-3 tie with Oswego on Saturday.
This season, Merrill is third on the team in scoring with a team-high eight goals and two assists for 10 points, while playing in all 17 games.
Potsdam hosts top-ranked and conference leader Plattsburgh State tonight at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.