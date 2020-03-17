POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomore men’s basketball player Isaiah Brown (Queens) has been named the D3hoops.com All-East Region Player of the Year.
He is also a member of the All-East first team. Two weeks ago, the forward was named the SUNYAC Player of the Year and first team all-conference.
Brown led the Bears and the SUNYAC in scoring this season with 24.2 points-per-game and was second on the team and fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds-per-game. He was named the conference player of the week four times and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week on February 18. In a 76-62 victory at Oswego State on February 15, Brown scored a career-high 42 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record. He is Potsdam’s fifth conference player of the year and the first since Steve Babiarz in 1989.
In the 19 seasons that D3hoops.com has chosen all-region teams, Brown is the fifth Bear to claim the honor and the first to earn player of the year recognition. Like Brown, Edane Barton ‘06 was a member of the first team during the 2005-06 season. Eldon Harris ‘05 was second team in 2004-05. Evril Clayton ‘05 was a member of the second team in 2003-04 and Andre Peterson ‘04 was third team in 2001-02. Barton, Clayton and Peterson are each members of the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame.
D3hoops.com will announce its All-American teams next week.
The Bears posted a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark this season, earning the two seed in the SUNYAC Tournament and reaching the conference championship game. It was Potsdam’s first 20-win campaign and SUNYAC Final appearance since 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.