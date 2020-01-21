POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomore Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) has been named the SUNYAC PrestoSports Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Brown helped the Bears to a 3-0 week and a share of first place in the conference standings. The forward averaged 22.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. He scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Potsdam defeated Plattsburgh for the first time in eight years on Tuesday night. Brown then recorded his first career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Bears downed Fredonia. He capped his week with his second double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds as Potsdam won at Buffalo State for the first time in 13 years.
The first place Bears host second place Oswego State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. SUNY Cortland invades Jerry Welsh Gymnasium on Saturday at 4 p.m.
