POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomore men’s basketball player Isaiah Brown (Queens) has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America second team.
The All-America teams represent the most outstanding basketball players across America in their division, selected by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division III.
Yesterday, Brown was named D3hoops.com All-East Region Player of the Year. He was also a named to the NABC All-East District first team and D3hoops.com All-East first team. Two weeks ago, Brown claimed SUNYAC Player of the Year honors and a spot on the all-conference first team.
The forward led the Bears and the SUNYAC in scoring this season with 24.2 points-per-game and was second on the team and fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds-per-game. He was named the conference player of the week four times and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week on February 18. In a 76-62 victory at Oswego State on February 15, Brown scored a career-high 42 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record. He is Potsdam’s fifth conference player of the year and the first since 1989.
Brown is the ninth Potsdam men’s basketball player to earn All-America status and the first in 31 years. The others are Mike Deane (1973), Derrick Rowland (1980, 1981), Ed Jachim (1980, 1981), Maurice Woods (1982), Leroy Witherspoon (1983, 1984), Roosevelt Bullock (1986), Brendan Mitchell (1986, 1987) and Steve Babiarz (1988, 1989). Brown is the first Bears athlete to claim the honor since Brooke Falsion (women’s soccer) in the Fall of 2018.
The Bears posted a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark this season, earning the two seed in the SUNYAC Tournament and reaching the conference championship game. It was Potsdam’s first 20-win campaign and SUNYAC Final appearance since 2005.
