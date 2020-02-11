POTSDAM - For the third time in four weeks, SUNY Potsdam sophomore Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) has been named the SUNYAC PrestoSports Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Brown averaged 23 points in three conference wins this past week. He shot 40-percent from the floor and was 19-for-24 from the free-throw line in the three games. Brown also grabbed 21 rebounds in the contests. On Tuesday night at Plattsburgh, he scored a career-high 37 points to go with nine rebounds. On Friday night against Buffalo State, he scored 19 points and Saturday afternoon against SUNY Fredonia, despite being hampered by foul trouble, he had 13 points and six rebounds and clinched the game with a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the free-throw line.
The Bears clinched their second consecutive SUNYAC Playoff berth last weekend and currently sit alone in second place in the standings. They look to continue their battle for a home playoff game when they travel to SUNY Cortland on Friday and Oswego State on Saturday.
