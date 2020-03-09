POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomore men’s lacrosse player Ben Fuchs (Fort Lauderdale, FL) has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference PrestoSports Goalie of the Week.
Fuchs helped the Bears to a 2-0 record with a 1-0 mark, a .609 save percentage and a 10.29 goals-against-average. He made seven saves in the first three quarters of a 13-12 come-from-behind win at SUNY Poly on Wednesday. Fuchs was outstanding in a 11-8 victory over Utica College in the Bears home opener on Saturday. He made 21 stops, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone, to earn his first collegiate win.
The Bears (2-1) are back in action tonight when they host Castleton University (0-3) at 7 p.m.
