POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam freshman men’s volleyball player Zaire Rogers (Cheektowaga) has earned three North Eastern Athletic Conference honors at the completion of the Bears’ first ever season.
He was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, Co-Rookie of the Year and claimed a spot on the all-conference second team.
Rogers led the NEAC in digs-per-set with 2.51 and was second in digs with 133. The outside hitter was also in the conference’s top-10 in nearly every other major statistical category. He was eighth in kills-per-set (2.34) and 10th in kills (124). Rogers finished sixth in service aces (22) and he was tied for 10th in assists (38).
The Bears were 4-13 (1-3 NEAC) during the 2020 season, which was cut short with 10 matches remaining. Season highlights included winning the program’s first ever match (vs. Northern Vermont-Johnson on Jan. 24), winning the program’s first ever conference match (vs. Wilson on Feb. 8) and winning the program’s first ever home match (vs. Northern Vermont-Johnson on March 4). Potsdam accomplished quite a bit in its first season with a roster that contained only one player with previous collegiate volleyball experience and three Bears soccer players. The program looks to be even stronger in 2021.
