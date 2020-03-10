CLERMONT, FL - The SUNY Potsdam softball team fell 10-4 to DeSales University and 4-1 to Alverno College on its second day of Florida games Monday.
The Bears (1-3) jumped on Bulldogs with two runs in the top of the first. Senior captain Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) tripled in sophomore pitcher Vanessa Brandt (Saugerties for the first run. Senior first baseman Megan Fish (Getzville) drove in Condon on a ground out to short.
DeSales (5-4) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings for a 6-1 advantage. The Bears got two more in the top of the third. Fish plated Brandt with a single to right center. Junior third baseman Morgan Brown (Duvall, WA) doubled in Fish and the Bears trailed 6-4 after two and a half. However, the Bulldogs added a run in each of the final four innings to close out the 10-4 win.
Brown (0-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over the first 1.1 innings. Freshman Diana Kilgallen (Bronx) allowed an unearned run over the next 1.2 innings. Freshman Makiah Ramsdell (Winthrop) allowed three runs, one earned over the last three innings on six hits.
Brown was 3-3 with an RBI and Brandt was 1-4 with two runs. Fish was 1-3 with a run and two RBI and Condon went 1-3 with an RBI.
Heather Hall (3-2) went the distance for DeSales, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out one.
The matchup with the Alverno Inferno (1-3) was a low-scoring contest. Junior left fielder Kayla Palmer (Chester) scored on an error in the second after reaching on a walk to give the Bears a 1-0 lead. Fish kept Alverno off balance and pitched out of a two-out jam in the top of the fourth with the tying run on first. Fish induced a ground out with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth to keep Potsdam on top. The Inferno finally broke out for four runs in the top of the seventh held off the Bears in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win.
Fish didn’t receive a decision, going six innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks, while striking out three. Ramsdell (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out two.
Seneca Peterson (1-1) allowed just an unearned run in seven innings on three hits. She struck out 13 in the win.
The Bears are slated to be back in action today in Florida facing North Park University (Ill.) at 4 p.m. and Skidmore College at 6:15 p.m.
