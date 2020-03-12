CLERMONT, FL - Lucy Condon enjoyed a productive day for the SUNY Potsdam softball team in a 3-2 win over Penn State-Hazelton and then lining two hits in an 8-7 loss to Wentworth in a pair of nonconference games.
Condon hit a game-winning, two-run home run in the top of the seventh for the Bears against Penn State-Hazelton and finished 2-3 in that game. Megan Fish was the winning pitcher for Potsdam, striking out four, allowing no earned runs and just two hits.
Anna Grottola went 2-4 for the Bears (2-6) against Wentworth.
POTSDAM SWEPT ON WEDNESDAY
North Park University (Ill.) defeated the SUNY Potsdam softball team 9-4 and Skidmore College (4-2) downed the Bears 11-3 on Wednesday in Mineola, Florida.
The Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead on three runs in the first inning and four more in the third. Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fourth got Potsdam within 7-2. Freshman pitcher Amanda Kiser (Endicot) knocked in senior right fielder Abby Hodgdon (Hammond) and junior third baseman Sydney Miller (Hoosick Falls) followed to bring in sophomore pinch runner Faith Ocampo (Bronx).
Hodgdon singled in senior designated player Megan Fish (Getzville,) in the bottom of the fifth and Kiser drove in sophomore second baseman Vanessa Brandt (Saugerties) to close the gap to 7-4. However, North Park answered with two in the top of the seventh to close out the 9-4 win.
Hodgdon was 2-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kiser was 2-3 with two RBI. Brandt was 1-3 with a run and junior second baseman Morgan Brown (Duvall, WA) and Miller were each 1-3.
Kiser (0-1) allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits and a walk over the first 2.1 innings. Fish allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk, while striking out two. Rachael Feazelle allowed just a hit over the first three innings for the Vikings. Joslyn Nelson (1-0) earned the win in relief despite allowing four runs on six hits over 2.0 innings. Hayley Jackson got the save with two hitless innings and a strikeout.
Skidmore scored three runs in three of the first four innings and led 10-1 heading into the top of the fifth. Miller scored Potsdam’s first run on an error after Hodgdon doubled her to third. In the top of the fifth, senior center fielder Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) hit a two-run homer over the center field fence, scoring freshman shortstop Madison Gerber (Buffalo) and made it 10-3. Skidmore added another run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the eight-run victory.
Condon was 1-3 with a run and two RBI. Brandt was 1-1. Junior left fielder Kayla Palmer (Chester) was 1-2, as was Gerber with a run scored. Brown and Brandt were each 1-1.
Freshman pitcher Makiah Ramsdell (Winthrop) (0-3) allowed seven runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks, while striking out three in the first three innings. Freshman Diana Kilgallen (Bronx) allowed four runs on six hits over the last 2.1 innings. Emily Popp allowed a run on a hit and struck out four in the first 2.1 innings. Hannah Davis (2-0) earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. Lindsey Raimondi allowed a hit and struck out two in the final inning.
The Bears face Penn State-Hazelton today at 12:45 p.m. and Wentworth at 3 p.m.
