POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team defeated SUNY Oneonta by a final score of 64-59 on Friday night.
Freshman guard Caroline LaFountain (Saratoga Springs) paced the Bears (9-14, 6-11 SUNYAC) with a team-high 16 points, while also recording four rebounds. Sophomore forward Devyn Elliott (Bronx) pitched in 15 points and gathered ten rebounds. Sophomore guard Dyamon Hunter (Bronx) and freshman guard Bella Barner (Liverpool) each tallied 10 points, with Hunter also collecting five rebounds.
The Red Dragons (11-13, 8-9 SUNYAC) put the pressure on early as they raced out to a 9-5 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Barner got the Bears moving as she drained a 3-pointer to get the game to within one with 5:27 left to play. Both teams would exchange buckets and leads as time continued to wind, but the Red Dragons would find themselves ahead 15-10 with just over 2:30 to play. A layup by LaFountain and another 3-pointer by Barner would help to close the gap, as the Bears would end the quarter trailing by only two, 19-17.
Barner hit another 3-pointer to open the second quarter, putting the Bears back in the lead. However, back -to-back 3-pointers by the Red Dragons just over two minutes later would put them back in front, 23-21. The Bears would sink several free throws in the following minutes, capped off by a layup by sophomore forward Alexis Davis (Brooklyn), putting them ahead by four with just over two minutes remaining in the half. Two more Potsdam free throws would extend the lead to six, but the Red Dragons were able to get on the board with a layup once more before the end of the half, leaving the score 32-28 in Potsdam’s favor at halftime.
The second half would feature more back-and-forth action, as both teams continued to make shots but neither team could pull away on the scoreboard. A 3-pointer by LaFountain with 7:22 left to go in the third quarter put the Bears up by six, 39-33. The Red Dragons would answer with two 3-pointers of their own from Leanne Corso and Lauren Obermayer in the next two minutes to tie the game. Strong free throw shooting to close out the quarter would help Oneonta regain the lead, but LaFountain drained a 3-pointer with four seconds on the clock to put the Bears up by two headed into the fourth.
Elliot opened the scoring the final quarter to put the Bears ahead 50-46. Free throws by Hunter extended the lead to 52-46 a minute later. Oneonta continued to battle, knocking down back-to-back buckets to once again tighten the score. Corso would help the Red Dragons regain the lead with 6:08 to play with a 3-pointer. As the clocked ticked into the final minutes, Elliot would record six straight points for the Bears, capped off by a layup by freshman guard Tsai Lewis (Cortland,) to seal the victory.
Oneonta was led by Casey Hayes who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Corso finished with 11 points and pulled in ten rebounds. Obermayer would end the game with 7 points and 2 rebounds.
The Bears shot 36.8% from the field and 37.7 % from beyond the arc. Oneonta shot just 28.6 from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range.
The Bears will finish their season this afternoon as they host New Paltz at 2p.m.
CLARKSON FALLS TO RENSSELAER
Sam Krumbhaar got hot from the perimeter in the second half and turned small deficit into an 11-point win for the visitors as the Clarkson women dropped a 61-50 decision to the Engineers Friday night at Alumni Gymnasium
The Golden Knights fell to 7-16 on the season and 3-14 in Liberty League games while the Engineers moved to 15-9 and 11-6. Clarkson will close out the regular season today against Union College, while RPI travels to take on St. Lawrence.
The third quarter proved to be the difference on Friday night, as RPI outscored Clarkson 18-8 in the period right after the halftime break. Krumbhaar scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half, including a stretch of nine points in less than three minutes to open up the period.
Both teams started off fairly slow, though Clarkson did score on its first possession of the game. Each team had just one field goal in the first six minutes before finally breaking through on offense. RPI closed out the first period shooting 5-for-18 and Clarkson was 3-for-13. The second quarter again had a slower pace with a few opportunities going down to the wire on the shot clock. RPI held a modest advantage of five points on two different occasions, but Clarkson chipped away with some long range shots. The game was finally tied at 23-23 when Rachel Marion went into the lane and converted a layup and made the ensuing free throw, and then Mariah Benavides followed with a 3-pointer with a shade under 90 seconds remaining to give Clarkson its first lead since it was 2-0. A short jumper by Celia Tomlinson pulled the Engineers back within one in the final minute.
Clarkson was much better in the second quarter on offense, shooting 6-for-12 from the floor, while the Engineers were only a touch better at 6-for-17. Benavides had 10 points in the first half on 3-for-5 shooting, while Tomlinson tossed in nine points and also snagged four rebounds.
RPI outscored Clarkson 18-8 in the third quarter, including a 14-3 run in the first five minutes of the second half to take a 39-29 lead. Clarkson closed to within four in the early moments of the fourth quarter when Hannah Earl hit a 3-pointer and followed that up with a pair of free throws on the next possession. However, the Engineers responded with eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers from Krumbhaar. RPI held at least a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, save for a late free throw that pulled Clarkson within nine in the waning moments.
Mariah Benavides led the Knights with 16 points, shooting 5-for-11 from the floor with four 3-pointers, and Rachel Marion added 10 points and eight boards. For RPI, Krumbhaar had 24 points while Ines Ortea chipped in 12 points and seven boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.