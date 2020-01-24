POTSDAM - Freshman forward Jackia Howard (Syracuse) hauled in a career-high 20 rebounds and scored 14 points as the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team defeated Oswego State 67-56 on Friday evening at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
Sophomore forward Devyn Elliott (Bronx) had a team-high 16 points along with seven boards, four assists and two blocks. Sophomore guard Dyamon Hunter (Bronx) narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and nine assists and freshman guard Caroline LaFountain (Saratoga Springs) finished with 11 points and three rebounds.
The Lakers (6-8, 2-6) raced out to a 6-2 lead over the first 2:42, but Potsdam surged back with a 10-0 run and never trailed again. Elliott accounted for six points during the stretch and LaFountain scored the other four and Potsdam led 12-6 at 1:52. A three-point play from Oswego junior guard Taylor Torchia (Utica) got the Lakers back within 12-11 a minute later, but Hunter closed the quarter with a layup and the Bears were up three after 10 minutes.
A 13-5 start to the second quarter gave Potsdam a 27-16 advantage with 2:26 left in the half. Late buckets got Oswego back within 29-22 at the break. LaFountain scored for seven more in the second and Howard had four.
The Bears continued to pull away in the third. The Lakers made it a six-point contest with a three-point play from senior forward Morgan Wolanin (Oriskany) at 8:25, but the never got any closer. Potsdam outscored them 15-8 the rest of the period. A 3-pointer from freshman guard Bella Barner (Liverpool) with 28 seconds left made it a 46-32 lead. The Bears were up 13 after 30 minutes.
A 10-3 start to the final quarter, gave Potsdam its biggest lead of the contest at 56-36 with 6:35 left. Oswego whittled the lead down to 11 with a 20-11 finish, but it was too little two late as Potsdam closed out the 67-56 victory. LaFountain scored seven more in the last 10 minutes and Hunter had five.
Oswego senior forward Sydni Eure (East Syracuse) led the Lakers with a game-high 17 points along with 15 rebounds. Wolanin finished with 12 points and 12 boards and senior guard Quincey Zimmerman (Adams) had 10 points and six rebounds.
Potsdam outrebounded Oswego 47-43 and outshot the Lakers 42.6-percent to 34.8.
The Bears (6-8, 3-5 SUNYAC) host first place SUNY Cortland today at 2 p.m.
CLARKSON FALLS TO WILLIAM SMITH
Junior Hannah Earl scored a career-high 27 points, but her offensive display wasn’t enough as the Clarkson University women’s basketball team dropped a 63-55 decision to William Smith in Liberty League action Friday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights fell to 6-8 on the season and 2-6 in conference games while William Smith improved to 9-6 and 5-3. Clarkson hosts RIT this afternoon at 2 p.m, while the Herons take on St. Lawrence.
Earl’s previous career-high in points was 17, established two weeks ago against Bard College. She shot 9-for-16 overall and 5-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The two teams started off slow with neither producing any points until more than two minutes had expired, but both made up for lost time by making three 3-poiners apiece over the final six-plus minutes. The teams exchanged the lead a few times at the start of the second quarter and William Smith pushed its advantage to four points (21-17) after a layup by Olivia Parisi at the 5:10 mark. A little over 90 seconds later, Clarkson was able to pick up five points as Hannah Earl hit a 3-pointer at the 3:32 mark and the Herons committed a foul off the ball. Earl was awarded the free throws on the fifth William Smith team foul and made both to put Clarkson up by one. That was the end of the scoring for the Knights, however, as William Smith ended the half on an 8-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer by Annaliese Schreder with 16 seconds to go.
Earl finished with 12 first-half points, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor for the Knights, while Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou scored 11 points and snagged seven rebounds for the Herons. William Smith changed the scope of the half by shooting 6-for-13 in the second quarter and holding Clarkson to just a 3-for-17 effort.
The third quarter opened up with a 3-pointer by Dimitrakopoulou and the Herons pushed the margin to 13 points just a few moments later (37-24). Two 3-pointers by Earl helped the Knights get back to within six and a quick jumper from Emma Buonanno pulled Clarkson to within four points (42-38). That was as narrow as the margin would get, though, as the Herons tallied the last four of the quarter.
In the fourth, the margin bounced back and forth from single digits to double figures with neither team backing down. Down by 11 with less than 90 seconds to go, Earl hit a 3-pointer and Buonanno sliced through the defense for a layup to get Clarkson back to six, but late free throws assured William Smith of a comfortable margin of victory.
Besides Earl’s effort, Rachel Marion chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds for the Knights, while Buonanno had eight points and eight boards. For William Smith, Dimitrakopoulou finished with 19 points and nine boards while Stella Davis tossed in 13 points. Olivia Parisi also had a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds and Lauren DeVaney scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
