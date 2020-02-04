SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - The SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team (10-9-2) got a 19-save shutout from senior goalie Kayla McCabe (Watertown) and goals from senior assistant captain Delphine Léonard (Anjou, QUE) and freshman forward Kaylee Merrill (Wasilla, AK) in a 2-0 win over Saint Michael’s College (4-17-4).
The Bears controlled the first period, outshooting the Purple Knights 12-5. Potsdam got a boost from a power play midway through the stanza, but were unable to capitalize.
Just 6:23 into the second period, Saint Mike’s was called for an elbowing penalty. The Bears capitalized 30 seconds later. Léonard broke the deadlock from the slot, converting senior assistant captain Lucy Condon’s (Waterloo, ONT) give-and-go pass from the right circle. Junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA) picked up the second assist, giving her 48 career points and tying her for 10th place on the program’s scoring list. McCabe made six more saves in the period and Potsdam led 1-0 after 40 minutes.
The Purple Knights killed off a penalty early in the third period, but the Bears padded their lead 10 minutes later. Merrill struck at 13:25, spinning low in the right circle while being closely guarded and sending a quick shot off of Saint Mike’s goalie Vika Simons’ blocker and just over the goal line. The teams traded unsuccessful power plays late in the period, but the score remained unchanged. McCabe stopped all eight shots she faced in the third to slam the door.
Simons finished with 26 saves.
The Bears are back home Friday to host Buffalo State at 7 p.m. on Bear Pride Night. Potsdam will also honor seniors McCabe, Condon, Léonard, Alexa Pfeiffer (Sylvania, OH), Miranda Kolb (Watertown) and Shelbi Thacker (Chesterfield, MI) the same evening for Senior Night.
