CANTON - SUNY Canton shook off 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to defeat the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA), senior captain Shelbi Thacker (Chesterfield, MI) and senior assistant captain Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) each scored for the Bears.
The Kangaroos (5-15-1, 2-13-1 NEWHL) outshot Potsdam 11-6 in the first period, but senior goalie Kayla McCabe (Watertown) stopped everything that came her way. After the teams traded unsuccessful power plays over the first nine minutes of the period, Canton was called for interference at 16:25. 1:10 later, Wasielewski buried a feed from senior assistant captain Delphine Léonard (Anjou, QUE) to make it 1-0. Senior forward Miranda Kolb (Watertown) picked up the second assist. The score was unchanged after 20 minutes.
Thacker doubled the leads just 23 seconds into second period with an unassisted tally. The Roos earned their second power play just over five minutes later and made the most of it. At 6:53, Meghan Best scored on the man advantage to close to 2-1. Canton killed off a power play five minutes later and then got the equalizer on a goal from Sarah Kosnaskie with 56 seconds remaining in the period. McCabe and Canton goalie Sirena Alvarez each stopped 11 shots in the middle stanza and the game was tied entering the second intermission.
Condon put the Bears back on top 1:28 into the third with assists from Wasielewski and Kolb. Potsdam outshot the Roos 15-9 in the period, but Canton’s lone power play allowed them to get even again. Alexa Parigi struck with 3:45 left and regulation ended with the score tied at 3-3.
With nothing to lose, Canton pulled Alavarez for an extra attacker 44 seconds into overtime. 12 seconds later, Parigi struck again to earn Canton’s second league win.
McCabe finished with 31 saves and Alvarez had 30. Wasielewsi’s two-point performance gives her 51 career points, moving her past Anna-Rose Bertin ‘18 and into sole possession of ninth place on the program’s NCAA-era scoring list.
The Bears (10-11-2, 7-8-2) look to bounce back and fight for postseason spot when they host Canton next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
