POTSDAM - The SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team played host to the top team in the nation on Wednesday evening, falling to Plattsburgh State by a final score of 6-1.
Junior forward Emily Burke (San Jose, CA) scored in the losing cause.
The Bears (8-9-1, 6-6-1 NEWHL) did well to generate offensive opportunities against one of the stingiest defenses in the country but were unable to solve Cardinals goalie Ashley Davis in the opening stanza. Bears senior goaltender Kayla McCabe (Watertown) stood tall in net stopping 18 shots that came her way. The Cardinals were only able to capitalize on two of their scoring chances in the period. The first of the Plattsburgh goals came from Nicole Unsworth as she redirected a shot from the point by Sierra Benjamin through the legs of McCabe just over five minutes into the period. Taylor Whitney tallied the second assist. Just as it looked like the Bears would head to the locker room down by only one, Sara Krauseneck buried a rebound in front of the Bears net following a break away stop by McCabe on Abby Brush with just 25 seconds remaining. Annie Katonka also recorded an assist on the play.
The Cardinals (19-1, 9-0 NEWHL) would continue their offensive success in the second period, netting two more goals on 17 shots. Unsworth would score her second of the night as a turnover at the blue line found its way onto her stick and she beat McCabe for the 3-0 lead. Whitney assisted on the goal. With just under five minutes remaining, Plattsburgh would add to their lead as Katonka redirected a shot taken from Benjamin at the point. Brush would assist on the goal as well. The Bears showed no quit following the fourth Cardinal goal, as they would make their way onto the scoreboard before the period ended. Junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA) caused a Plattsburgh turnover in the offensive zone where junior defenseman Allie Banas (Buffalo) was able to pick up the puck and fire a shot on net. Burke had positioned herself as a screen in front of Davis, redirecting the puck over her right shoulder for the goal. The score would remain unchanged at the break.
The third period would feature more of the same, with Plattsburgh adding two more tallies to their goal total before the final whistle. Katonka would net her second of the night after Hannah Kiraly dove in the slot to keep the play alive, pushing the puck to Katonka unchecked beside the net. Just a minute and a half later, the Cardinals would score for the final time as Erin McCardle cranked a point-blank slap shot from the slot after Kaitlin Drew-Mead drove to the net causing havoc. Holly Schmelzer recorded an assist on the goal as well. The game would end with Plattsburgh earning the 6-1 victory.
McCabe finished the night with 49 saves, with Davis recording 13 saves at the other end.
The Bears hit the road this weekend for two key NEWHL contests. The Bears take on Buffalo State at 7 p.m. on Friday, then head to Oswego on Saturday for a 3 p.m. showdown with the Lakers.
