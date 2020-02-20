POTSDAM - SUNY Canton defeated the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team 3-1 to close out the regular season.
Freshman forward Kaylee Merrill (Wasilla, AK) scored her team-leading 13th goal for the Bears (10-12-2, 7-9-2).
The Kangaroos (8-15-1, 3-13-1 NEWHL) outshot the Bears 10-5 in the first period. Each team traded unsuccessful power plays, but Canton jumped out in front midway through the period. Junior forward Ashley Gillies (Timmins, Ontario/North Bay Ice Boltz) made it 1-0 at 11:09. The score was unchanged at the first intermission.
Kangaroo junior forward Breanna Bedborough (Brampton, ONT doubled Canton’s lead just 2:49 into the second period. The Bears earned two power plays in the middle 20 minutes, but were unable to capitalize. With just over a minute left, Potsdam junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA) went in all alone, but Roos freshman goalie Sirena Alvarez (Jyvaskyla, Finlands) robbed her as she slid to her right. Canton finished the period with a 13-10 advantage in shots and a two-goal lead.
The Bears finally broke through midway through third period. Potsdam offense generated several good chances early, but Alvarez held them off. At 7:09, senior captain Shelbi Thacker (Chesterfield, MI) hit Wasielewski with a pass in stride at the blue line. Wasielewski then found Merrill in the slot and she beat Alvarez five-hole. Minutes later Alvarez got some revenge, robbing Merrill with her glove from almost the same location. With 2:42 remaining, Alvarez gloved another breakaway attempt from Merrill. With 1:38 left, the Bears called time out and pulled senior assistant captain Alexa Pfeiffer (Sylvania, OH) for an extra attacker. With five seconds left, sophomore forward Lily Cullen (Churchville) scored an empty-net goal to ice the game.
Pfeiffer finished with 24 saves and Alvarez stopped 31 shots for the win. Canton was 0-1 on the man advantage and Potsdam was 0-4.
The Bears currently sit in the fourth and final NEWHL playoff spot, but have no remaining games and will depend on the outcome of this weekend’s contests to determine if they qualify for postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.