CANTON - The SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team rallied from an early deficit to defeat SUNY Canton 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Seniors Miranda Kolb (Watertown) and Delphine Léonard (Anjou, QUE), freshman forward Emily DellaNeve (Buffalo), sophomore forward Stephanie Dunlap (Bath, MI) and freshman forward Kaylee Merrill (Wasilla, AK) each scored for the Bears. Senior goaltender Kayla McCabe (Watertown) made 28 saves for her fifth career win.
The Kangaroos (3-12-1, 0-12-1) pressed Potsdam aggressively early in the contest and finally broke through with 4:48 left. Breanna Bedborough gave Canton a 1-0 lead with an even-strength goal. However, the Roos were called for overlapping checking and hooking penalties in the final few minutes of the period and the Bears power-play went to work. Kolb tied the score at 17:46 with assists from senior assistant captain Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) and senior captain Shelbi Thacker (Chesterfield, MI). Just 1:07 later, Léonard gave the Bears the lead with another power-play goal. Thacker and junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA) picked up the assists. With the late burst, Potsdam outshot Canton 14-10 in the period.
There was no scoring in a penalty-filled second period. The Bears killed off three penalties.. The Roos finished the period with a 9-6 edge in shots.
DellaNeve gave the Bears some needed breathing room 3:32 into the third period. Thacker notched her third assist of the night and Merrill recorded the other helper on the play. At 7:58, Bedborough scored her second of the game to make it 3-2. Just over three minutes later Dunlap buried a feed from junior defenseman Emily Burke (San Jose, CA) to regain the three-goal advantage. With three minutes left, Canton pulled goalie Brooke Susac for an extra-attacker. Just 28 seconds later, Merrill put the game away with an empty-net goal. The Bears scored three goals on five shots in the final 20 minutes.
Susac finished with 20 stops. Canton outshot Potsdam 30-25 and was 0-for-5 on the man advantage, while the Bears were 2-for-5.
The win pulls Potsdam (8-8, 6-5) into a tie for third place with SUNY Cortland, just two points behind Oswego State. The Bears host the Lakers at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
