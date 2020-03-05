POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam sophomore women’s hockey player Delphine Léonard (Anjou, QUE) has been named to the All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League’s second team.
She was a member of the ECAC West’s All-Rookie Team in 2016-17 and second team All-NEWHL in 2017-18.
Léonard, an assistant captain and defenseman for the Bears, had four goals and eight assists for Potsdam this season. Her 12 points were seventh best in the NEWHL among blue liners this season. She was second on the team in power-play goals with three and ranked 10th in the conference. In four seasons with the Bears, Léonard totaled 11 goals and 30 assists in 96 games. She ranks 12 all-time on Potsdam’s NCAA-era scoring list and eighth in assists.
A two-sport athlete, Léonard ranks third in all-time victories as a goalkeeper for the women’s soccer program.
MERRILL HONORED
Freshman teammate Kaylee Merrill (Wasilla, AK) has been named to the All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League All-Rookie team for the 2019-20 season.
Merrill was third on the team with 13 goals and two assists for 15 points. She led the team with goals, game-winning goals (3) and was second in power play goals (3). She ranked sixth in the NEWHL in goals scored and tied with the conference’s rookie of the year for the most goals by a first-year player.
The Bears finished the season with an overall record of 10-12-2 and were fifth in the NEWHL with a 7-9-2 mark.
