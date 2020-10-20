SYRACUSE — In an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of students and staff, after consultation with conference leadership, the presidents of the State University of New York Athletic Conference have made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports.
“On behalf of all Potsdam Bears fans, I will be disappointed not to be able to cheer on our extraordinary student-athletes in competition this winter. While the SUNYAC’s decision was a difficult one to make, we all appreciate the need to prioritize everyone’s health and safety. The tenacity and strong work ethic of our student athletes has always been an inspiration, and we continue to see that on display as they have set such a good example for their classmates and for our campus community this semester,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg.
SUNYAC had announced just two weeks ago that the start of the winter sports seasons has been pushed from early November to the first week in February.
The winter sports impacted by the decision include the conference schedules and championships for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey. The championships for men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field also have been canceled. SUNY Potsdam competes in each of these sports during the winter.
In a letter posted on the SUNY Potsdam website, interim Athletic Director Mark Misiak tried to put the conference’s announcement in perspective.
“Today’s announcement concerning the cancellation of the winter sports seasons is something none of us involved with the SUNYAC or college athletics wished for. Not many things give me more joy than seeing our talented students-athletes compete, but given the circumstances, that’s just not feasible,” he noted.
“A famous quote I have always loved is ‘sport is the most important of all of life’s unimportant things.’ During these times, I think that’s more appropriate than ever,” he added.
“For all of us who follow the Potsdam Bears, sport is a huge part of our lives. Having said that, we mustn’t forget that the health and safety of every person will always be of primary importance. It’s the most important of all the important things,” Misiak continued
“To all of our student-athletes: I feel for you. I know this is tough to take and I know that in the short-term, nothing anyone can say or do will make this any easier. One thing I do want to say though, is thank you. Since coming back to campus in August, you’ve all been absolutely brilliant. You’ve been incredible role-models, upstanding citizens of our community and you’ve made me so proud to be part of your squad. In fact, all of our students deserve a huge round of applause for how they have handled and conducted themselves since coming back to Potsdam. I can’t say enough about how much admiration I have for all of them. We have incredible people in every building, office and corner of this campus, and as I walk across or drive through it, I really do have this feeling that we are all on the same team. I’d like to invite anyone who might have questions or concerns to reach out to me directly. I’m always happy to talk about anything Potsdam Bears related,” he concluded.
The SUNYAC will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports. The decision on spring sports will be made at a future date.
