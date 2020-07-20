POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam has announced that it will suspend its Fall 2020 athletic seasons and delay the start of its winter campaigns until January 1.
The decision comes in response to ongoing health and safety concerns. Potsdam is following the lead of the State University of New York Athletic Conference, which announced its decision to do the same earlier today. (See the SUNYAC Announcement here)
“Like each of you, I’m deeply disappointed that we won’t be able to watch our talented student-athletes compete until the new year,” said Bears Interim Director of Athletics Mark Misiak. “Although this was a very difficult decision to make, at the end of the day, it was the correct one. Dare I say, the only one that could be made. Though sport plays an important part in all of our lives, nothing could or should ever come before everyone’s safety and well-being. That’s simply incontrovertible.”
Despite these changes for the fall, Potsdam recognizes the importance of athletics participation to its student-athletes.
“Here at SUNY Potsdam, we are so blessed to be able to rely on a wonderful group of coaches and staff members,” Misiak said. “I’m 100 percent confident they will continue to work tirelessly in order to provide our student-athletes meaningful, valuable and tangible experiences during the suspension of competition. Most of our fans only see the games and contests; the tip of the iceberg. What goes unnoticed, is the countless number of hours our staff and coaches put in behind the scenes.”
The Bears men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and women’s volleyball teams compete during the fall as part of the SUNYAC.
What follows is the complete letter that Misiak relayed to student-athletes, staff and fan.
“As the world works to put an end to this pandemic, we look forward to the time when our student-athletes will be back in uniform and our stands will be packed with our amazing fans. When that time comes, we will be prepared. Prepared to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved and prepared to give each student-athlete the best experience possible.”
“One day, our fans will again get to enjoy alley-oops, overtime winners and set-winning spikes. Our student-athletes will get to enjoy the pre-game butterflies, team huddles and yes, they’ll even learn to enjoy the seven-hour bus rides.”
“I’m sure so many of you have questions and I’d like for you to know I’m always happy to chat over email or phone.”
SUNYAC ANNOUCEMENT
In response to ongoing health and safety concerns, the members of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) are suspending fall sports competition. In addition, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision was made by the SUNYAC Presidents in consultation with the SUNYAC Board of Directors on Monday, July 20. The SUNYAC Board of Directors is composed of the 10 directors of athletics from each member institution.
“Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts,” Mike Howard, the chair of the SUNYAC Governing Body and director of athletics at Plattsburgh, explained. “Our coaches are some of the best in the business at seizing opportunity when options seem limited and this certainly will be no exception as they continue recruiting, mentoring and engaging safely in community service.”
The SUNYAC will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics.
“As a former student-athlete, I empathize with the disappointment our students must feel not being able to compete this fall,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “But our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time.”
