Susan J. Sprague, 79, of Malone, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at UVM Health Network-CVPH in Plattsburgh with her sons by her side. She was born September 6, 1940 the daughter of the late Lawrence and Inez (Card) Sprague.
She was employed as a Night Emergency Room Supervisor at Alice Hyde Medical Center for many years until her retirement. Susan was an animal lover and rescued many cats.
She is survived by two sons; Todd Sprague and Dean Sprague, a brother; Lanny Sprague and a sister Judy Stickney and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Altona. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
