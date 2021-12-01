PONTIAC, Mich. — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley with numerous felony counts, including murder and terrorism in a Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven.
McDonald said overall she approved charging Crumbley with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
There’s “a mountain of digital evidence,” McDonald said, including social media and videotape, and her office is confident that the shootings were “absolutely premeditated.”
The four students killed were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.
McDonald also said charging Crumbley as an adult is “necessary” because of the seriousness of the alleged crimes.
to “achieve justice and protect the public.”
The suspect will be arraigned later Wednesday afternoon, she said.
In the span of five minutes on Tuesday, authorities said “15 to 20” shots were fired from a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun inside the school.
Crumbley was arrested. But he invoked his right to silence, as did his parents, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is holding a Wednesday afternoon press conference where she is set to provide an update on potential charges in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and wounded seven.
Bouchard said Wednesday that Crumbley can be seen on video footage reviewed by investigators leaving a school bathroom armed and walking down a school hallway where he began shooting at students and a teacher at close range randomly.
The teen is jailed at Oakland County Children’s Village. Authorities executed a search warrant at the teen’s home on Tuesday evening.
Bouchard said late Tuesday that the teen used a pistol his father purchased on Black Friday, Nov. 26, in the attack.
McDonald said Wednesday that Crumbley’s parents could also face charges in the shooting.
Michigan provides criminal liability for a parent of any child under age 18 whose child violates a state firearm-related law while on school property or in a school vehicle, if the parent had custody of the child and knew the child would commit the violation or acted to further the violation, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
In the February 2000 shooting death of six-year-old Kayla Rolland in a Flint area elementary school, the uncle of the six-year-old boy shooter — Jamelle James — pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter after he left the pistol used in the shooting inside a shoebox in his bedroom. James spent more than two years in prison before he was released on probation.
McDonald declined to comment on whether Crumbley or his parents have any prior criminal record.
“Shortly we will confirm whether or not there will be further charges,” she said during a news conference. “However, we know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors. We know that and we have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that.”
Important evidence is still being gathered and investigators in her office will pour through the facts and “leave no stone unturned” on “how and why this happened,” she said.
McDonald would not elaborate on whether those injured were targeted by Crumbley, but stressed that the suspect is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, “which requires us to prove premeditation.”
The prosecutor also put out a call to end gun violence in schools in the country and Oakland County and that she’s hoping to move the needle on appropriate gun control legislation.
“We have watched school shootings unfold in this country for far too long,” McDonald said. “Sadly, the national spotlight is shining today on our community.
“It’s my fervent hope that this will be the last time that we experience an incident happen like this in Oakland County or anywhere,” she said.
——— (C)2021 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
