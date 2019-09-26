SYRACUSE — The Friends of the Central Library group has begun its 2019-2020 season of the Rosamond Gifford Author Series.
All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater, John H. Mulroy Civic Center at Oncenter, 411 Montgomery St., Syracuse.
Jesmyn Ward, one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018, kicked off the series on Tuesday.
This year marks the 25th season of the series, renamed Rosamond Gifford Author Series to more accurately describe its focus. Past guest authors have included John Updike, Alice Hoffman, David Sedaris, Anna Quindlen, Suzan-Lori Parks, Dave Barry, Joyce Carol Oates and George Saunders.
The Rosamond Gifford Author Series is one of the largest library-related lecture series in the United States. Tickets for each session are $30 and $35.
The remaining schedule for the season:
Oct. 29: Amor Towles, New York Times best-selling author of “A Gentleman in Moscow,” which was his second novel.
“A Gentleman in Moscow,” published in 2016, has been on the New York Times bestseller list for over 52 weeks in hardcover and was named one of the best books of 2016 by the Chicago Tribune, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the San Francisco Chronicle and NPR. The book is being translated into over 20 languages. In the summer of 2017, the novel was optioned by EOne and the British director, Tom Harper, to be made into a six-to-eight-hour miniseries.
Nov. 12: Tommy Orange, Pulitzer Prize finalist in fiction for “There, There.”
March 31: Tayari Jones, Hurston/Wright Award winner for debut fiction for “Leaving Atlanta.”
April 14: Paula McLain, best-selling novelist especially known for “The Paris Wife.”
May 5: Marlon James, award-winning author; “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” his latest novel.
For more information on each speaker, visit www.foclsyracuse.org.
Season subscriptions and tickets for individual lectures are available at the Solvay Bank box office at the War Memorial at Oncenter or online at Ticketmaster.com.
