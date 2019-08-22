SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage will open its 2019-2020 season on Sept. 4 with the world premiere production of “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”
Syracuse Stage officials say its staging “Thoughts of a Colored Man” is an important step in the play’s development. With the producers’ ambition for a potential Broadway production, the Syracuse run resembles the out-of-town tryouts of an earlier theatrical era when producers previewed shows for audiences in Boston or Philadelphia before moving to New York City.
Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, “Thoughts of a Colored Man” is co-produced with Baltimore Center Stage and two commercial producers, Brian Moreland and Ron Simons. Mr. Moreland and Mr. Simons hope to move the production to New York City after its runs in Syracuse and Baltimore. It runs through Sept. 22 in Syracuse.
“Thoughts of a Colored Man” blends powerful language, music and dance into a “daringly universal” play.
A synopsis from its producers: “As the sun rises on an ordinary day in New York, seven men are about to discover the extraordinary. Set over a single day, this richly theatrical mosaic goes beyond the rhythms of the basketball court and the boisterousness of the barbershop. It sheds brilliant light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves. And what they reveal are the deeply human hopes, dreams, fears and sensitivities of all men, all people.”
“As a producer, I needed to find partners that share a hunger for new work with a willingness to be bold and daring,” Mr. Moreland said in a news release. “Coming to Syracuse Stage provides just that bold and daring opportunity for a new play to succeed. It is exciting because Syracuse Stage patrons get a rare opportunity to see a show being developed for Broadway and an opportunity to play an active part in a new show’s life.”
For Syracuse Stage artistic director Bob Hupp and associate artistic director Kyle Bass, the ability to present new plays is essential to the artistic vitality of Syracuse Stage.
“Our mission is to bring engaging and diverse stories to life on stage for our Central New York audience,” Mr. Hupp said. “New plays are the lifeblood of our craft, and ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ is the perfect complement to a season that includes classics, crowd pleasers and appealing contemporary works.”
Mr. Broadnax, the show’s director, is well-known to Mr. Hupp. They worked together while Mr. Hupp was artistic director of Arkansas Repertory Theater.
In Keenan Scott II, Mr. Moreland believes he has found a new and important voice whose writing has touched him personally.
“Keenan Scott II is a young man with an old soul and giant vision,” Mr. Moreland said. “He writes for our present day experiences. A playwright who writes from the view point of ‘now’ and who has an uncanny way of creating dialogue that allows me to ask hard questions and explore cultures in an open way.”
