SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage will celebrate the holidays with the multi-award musical “Matilda The Musical” which runs through Sunday, Jan. 2.
The show, which opened Nov. 19, is co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama.
With music and lyrics by Australian comedian and songwriter Tim Minchin and based on the book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda The Musical” tells the story of a remarkable little girl named Matilda Wormwood and her gallant struggle to create a better life for herself, despite the best efforts of the maliciously misguided adults determined to thwart her. Telekinesis and a caring friend prove valuable assets in her effort.
Since its development and world premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Company, “Matilda The Musical” has become a worldwide hit, winning six Olivier Awards in London and four Tony Awards on Broadway.
Veteran director Donna Drake (Syracuse Stage’s “The Wizard of Oz,” “Elf The Musical,” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”) leads a cast of 30 performers in Stage’s production.
For Ms. Drake, the return to Syracuse Stage for the holiday musical is particularly significant this season.
“In this world turned upside down by a pandemic for the past 18 months, I now find myself back at Syracuse Stage directing ‘Matilda.’” Ms. Drake said in a news release. “It’s like coming home to a place where I am surrounded by friends, amazing talents and the brilliance of design ‘Matilda’ is a child’s journey out of darkness into light, enduring adversity and finding happiness. Like Matilda, we have all been through a lot. May we all reach for light and happiness.”
“Matilda The Musical” follows “Eureka Day” in Stage’s 2021-2022 season, which marks the return of live and in-person performance at the theater. The remaining shows are “Yoga Play” (Jan. 19 – Feb. 6), “Somewhere Over the Border” (Feb. 23 – March 13), “The Play that Goes Wrong” (April 13 – May 1) and “salt/city/blues” (June 8 – 26).
Patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test in order to enter the theater, and properly worn masks will be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status. While vaccination or proof of a negative test is strongly encouraged for children under 12, it is not a requirement for entry into the theater.
The details
n WHAT: Syracuse Stage presents “Matilda The Musical.”
n WHEN: Shows daily through Jan. 2 except on Nov. 22, 25 and 29 and Dec. 6, 13, 20, 25, 27 and 30.
n WHERE: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
n COST: Ticket prices range from $25 to $45.
n MORE INFO: www.syracusestage.org and at the box office: (315) 443-3275.
