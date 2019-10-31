Take care financially when entering second marriage

Dear Abby,
This letter is for women who have stepchildren or are considering marriage to a man with children. My second marriage of 20 years is in limbo with no closure. My three adult stepchildren took my husband away from our home two years ago. He was having some cognitive dementia, but we were doing well in our home. After a fall, everything came apart. To make a long story short, I was naive about legal issues and discovered he had named his children as powers of attorney with no plans for me.
I have not had a visit or phone call in months because his kids will not allow it unless they are present. Our home was jointly shared and the court has ordered me to maintain it with no financial assistance from my husband as I live here.
Abby, I encourage any woman who is considering remarriage to take great care of important legal matters for their well-being in case stepchildren try to “kill” the marriage and take over. I have experienced the ups and downs that go along with abandonment, depression and absence of closure. I am grateful for my family and friends for their love and support. With God’s help and prayers, I am still hanging in there. Ladies, beware!
Surviving Alone
Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. It is tragic. Sadly, you are not the only woman I have heard of this happening to. This is why I, too, urge anyone, female or male, who is going into a second marriage to be conscious of the legal ramifications and end-of-life planning and to do it with the help of an attorney.
Dear Abby,
My acupuncturist and staff are all bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish. Almost always while I’m sitting in the waiting room, the staff will converse with one another in Spanish like they’re the only ones in the room.
I feel the only time the staff should speak Spanish is when a patient doesn’t speak or understand English. What do you think about this?
Don’t Understand In Florida
What I think is that you should address your concerns to the person whose acupuncture practice it is. Explain that it makes you feel uncomfortable and isolated when his or her employees do this in front of you. And if you are not satisfied with the response you receive, change acupuncturists.
Dear Abby,
My wife is in her 30s. She’s a beautiful woman and a wonderful mother to our three children, and my soul mate. We’ve been married 10 years. She has many qualities I love and admire, but also one that causes me serious concern: her slouchy posture. She slouched a little when we married, but her posture has worsened dramatically since then.
We have spent thousands of dollars on personal trainers, massage and chiropractic. When we (infrequently) quarrel, she unconsciously slouches more, which drives me crazy. She’s willing to see professional medical practitioners, but is unwilling to accept any responsibility for it. I can’t bring it up without her getting bristly and defensive, but it’s getting worse every year. It’s also taking a toll on our relationship. I’d appreciate any advice you could share.
Desperate for Straight Talk
If your wife’s posture is the only thing about her that causes you “serious concern,” you are a lucky man.
Correcting one’s posture takes constant vigilance and determination. It’s not easy, and not everyone is able to manage it. Slouching is a defensive posture, and if she slouches even more when you raise the subject, it may have something to do with the way you’re doing it.
A gentle reminder to parents of young children: Tonight wee witches and goblins will be out trick-or-treating. Please supervise them closely so they’ll be safe. Happy Halloween, everyone! — Love, Abby
