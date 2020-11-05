CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York’s Annual Holiday Showcase opens Nov. 7 and will run through Dec. 24.
“Artists have been hit hard this year by the cancellation of fairs and festivals where they normally would sell work,” TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit said. “We feel it has never been a better time to shop local and support these talented individuals who contribute so much to north country culture. Looking at all the beautiful work coming into The TAUNY Center for the showcase is an inspiration.”
The North Country Folkstore sells the work of over 100 artists and small-scale producers.
To make this year’s shopping experience as comfortable and safe for everyone as possible, TAUNY is offering expanded options for online ordering at tauny.org/shop, including a special holiday department, curbside pickup, and expanded hours in December. Visit tauny.org to see TAUNY’s complete holiday shopping guide.
The TAUNY Center is at 53 Main Street, Canton.
