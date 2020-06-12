CARTHAGE — Village of Carthage Police officers arrested a 17-year-old male considered to be a juvenile based on Raise the age guidelines on May 17. The teen was released with an appearance ticket directing him to report to the
Department of Probation.
The arrest was made regarding the police investigation to crimes reported on the morning of April 13 when he Carthage Police Department was made aware of a garage door graffiti at 220 Church St. Upon further investigation it was found that telephone pools, street signs and other items owned or maintained by the village, a sign owned by the Saint James Church and a sign owned by the American Legion were also vandalized with graffiti along with a flag stolen from the American Legion.
In addition to the above mention properties, several other thefts and vandalism by graffiti occurred throughout the village the same night but the owners either declined prosecution or the case is still pending.
According to Police Chief Reginald Huber Jr., the arrest was made possible by several privately owned security camera which were used to follow the subject through the village and back to an apartment in which the suspect was staying.
