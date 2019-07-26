THERESA — Two teenagers from Fort Drum and Alexandria Bay, respectively, face charges after an alleged assault incident that occurred at 11:45 p.m. July 16.
State police arrested Branden M. Parry, 19, Fort Drum, at 2:55 a.m. July 17 at 27911 Route 11, LeRay, and then arrested an unidentified 15-year-old boy from Alexandria Bay at 1:50 p.m. July 23 at the state police barracks in Alexandria Bay.
Mr. Parry was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. The unnamed 15-year-old was charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Police released Mr. Parry to a third party and issued the other teen an appearance ticket.
Further details were not provided by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.