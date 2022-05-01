High Risk counties
Only 56 counties nationwide are at a high risk, up from 40 last week, and most of them are in New York.
•Albany County
•Broome County
•Cayuga County
•Chemung County
•Clinton County
•Cortland County
•Erie County
•Franklin County
•Fulton County
•Genesee County
•Hamilton County
•Herkimer County
•Jefferson County
•Livingston County
•Madison County
•Monroe County
•Montgomery County
•Niagara County
•Oneida County
•Onondaga County
•Ontario County
•Orleans County
•Oswego County
•Rensselaer County
•Saratoga County
•Schenectady County
•Schuyler County
•Seneca County
•St. Lawrence County
•Steuben County
•Tioga County
•Tompkins County
•Warren County
•Washington County
•Wayne County
•Wyoming County
•Yates County
