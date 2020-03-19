THERESA — As of Thursday, the town office here is closed to the public as it takes precautions against coronavirus.
However, the office can be contacted by phone at 315-628-5046, by fax at 315-628-5943, by email at townoffice@townoftheresany.com and by postal mail at 215 Riverside Drive, 13691.
The town also has a mail slot/drop box on the court entrance door.
Garbage stickers can be purchased at the transfer site.
