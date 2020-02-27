NORFOLK - Fifth-seeded St. Lawrence Central set the stage for a semifinal round upset on the road over top-seeded defending Section 10 Division II hockey champion Norwood-Norfolk on Thursday.
Then came the third period.
“This is definitely one of the biggest rivalries that we have. It’s always a hard-fought battle and tonight wasn’t any different. We were behind after two periods so before the third, we gave the kids their intinerary for the rest of the game and they went out and made it happen,” said coach Doug LaVigne after the Icemen reeled off four unanswered goals in the final frame to come away with a 5-2 win over the upstart Larries in front of a capacity crowd at Dominic Zappia Arena.
“Our boys are resilient. They don’t get down on themselves and they believe in the system that we coach,” he added. “Winning the section last year was awesome but this is a different team and we keep telling them that it’s up to them to write their own book.”
Due to near-blizzard conditions throughout the area the majority of the day and night Thursday, the other Division II semifinal pitting third-seeded Salmon River at second-seeded OFA was postponed to this evening in Ogdensburg starting at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game takes on N-N in the championship game Monday night at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam starting at 5 p.m.
In Thursday’s semifinal at Norfolk, the Larries (7-14-1) opened the scoring with 1:04 left in the first period when Jarret St. Hilaire finished a strong rush up the middle of the offensive zone by wristing a shot into the back of the net as he was being knocked to the ice. Noah Adams and Kade Hayes assisted on the opener.
The first SLC lead lasted just 26 seconds as the Icemen controlled the puck on the ensuing face-off and crafted a 3-on-2 break that ended with Bobby Voss knocking home the rebound of a close range shot by Reed Gravlin. John McCall also drew an assisst on the equalizer.
The teams went scoreless through all but three seconds of the second period. That’s how much time was left when St. Hilaire completed a break up the left wing by pushing home the rebound of a shot by Brendan Phippen.
The Icemen wasted no time stopping the momentum of the late SLC strike as Jayden Grant tied the game with an unassisted tally 30 seconds into the third and Voss connected for the eventual game-winner 11 seconds later. N-N then sealed the comeback with a pair of late goals. Joey Greene made it 4-2 at 12:05 on a play set up by Grant and Brody VanBuren, who closed out the scoring off an assist from McCall wth 43 seconds remaining.
Thomas Cafarella turned aside 24 shots backstopping the win while Torran Robertson made 32 saves working the SLC crease.
