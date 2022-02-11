Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
2. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. One Step Too Far. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
5. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
6. The Horsewoman. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
7. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
9. The Christie Affair. Nina de Gramont. St. Martin’s
10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Red-Handed. Peter Schweizer. Harper
2. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
3. How to Be Perfect. Michael Schur. Simon & Schuster
4. Collective Illusions. Todd Rose. Hachette Go
5. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
6. Who Are You Following? Sadie Robertson Huff. Thomas Nelson
7. Miss Independent. Nicole Lapin. HarperCollins Leadership
8. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
9. The Voltage Effect. John A. List. Currency
10. My Money My Way. Kumiko Love. Portfolio
MASS MARKET
1. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Savage Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. Prairie Fire. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. The Affair. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. The Path to Sunshine Cove. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
6. The Palm Beach Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Highland Wolf. Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. Following the Trail. Lynette Eason. Love Inspired Suspense
9. Dark Sky. C.J. Box. Putnam
10. Forgotten in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
2. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14. Gege Akutami. Viz
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
5. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Stories of.... Ryoji Hirano. Viz
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. The Overnight Guest. Heather Gudenkauf. Park Row
